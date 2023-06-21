LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A barbecue restaurant in Fairdale is hosting a fundraiser Wednesday for a Louisville Metro Police officer who is still recovering after being shot in the head while responding to a mass shooting in April.
Shack in the Back BBQ at 10706 West Manslick Road is partnering with Louisville Metro Police Foundation and Relief 4 Heroes for the fundraising event. Attendees get the chance to "Dunk A Cop" and eat barbecue from 4-9 p.m.
Officer Nick Wilt was one of first officers to respond to the shooting at Old National Bank on April 10, his fourth-ever shift on the force. He was shot in the head and rushed to University of Louisville Hospital for brain surgery. He remained in critical condition since and battled pneumonia at one point before he was able to be taken off a ventilator. He was moved to Frazier Rehab on May 10, where has shown "remarkable improvement" through various therapies.
The five Old National Bank employees killed in the shooting were: Joshua Barrick, 40, a senior vice president; Deana Eckert, 57, an executive administrative officer; Tommy Elliott, 63, also a senior vice president; Juliana Farmer, 45, a loan analyst; and Jim Tutt Jr., 64, a commercial real estate market executive.
