LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The owner of a controversial roadside zoo in southern Indiana is back in the state after being arrested in upstate New York earlier this month.
Wildlife in Need owner Tim Stark was booked into the Clark County Jail on Wednesday, according to Scottie Maples with the Clark County Sheriff's Department.
Stark, 55, was arrested on felony warrants in upstate New York on Oct. 8 after being on the run for two weeks.
Those warrants were issued in Clark County, with the latest warrant involving charges of battery and intimidation for allegedly grabbing and threatening an Indiana deputy attorney general during an inspection at his zoo in March. An earlier warrant alleges that Stark removed animals from the zoo in Charlestown before the state could take custody of them.
Stark, along with dozens of animals from his zoo, had been missing since mid-September. In a profanity-laced video posted to Facebook on Sept. 30, he vowed not to go to jail and taunted authorities to go looking for him. He claimed police were trying to "manipulate the judicial system" and had no proof he did anything illegal.
His disappearance came after a court order over allegations of abuse removed 160 animals from Wildlife in Need in September. When $165,000 worth of animals went missing from the zoo, a warrant was issued for Stark finding him in contempt of court.
Stark is scheduled to be arraigned in Clark County Circuit Court Thursday morning.
