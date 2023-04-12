LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two of victims injured in Monday's mass shooting at Old National Bank in downtown Louisville remain in the hospital.
In an updated release Wednesday afternoon, UofL Health - UofL Hospital said LMPD Officer Nickolas Wilt, 26, remains in critical condition. Louisville Metro Police Interim Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel said Wilt was shot in the head and underwent brain surgery. The police department said on Twitter that Wilt "ran towards the gunfire today to save lives."
The updated statement from the hospital said the one remaining patient being treated have stabilized and are in fair condition.
A bank employee armed with a rifle opened fire at his workplace Monday morning, killing five people while livestreaming the attack on Instagram, authorities said. Police shot and killed the 25-year-old.
Nine people, including three police officers, were treated for injuries, according to UofL Health. Six have now been treated and released. One of the wounded, identified as 57-year-old Deana Eckert, later died, police said Monday night. Also killed in the shooting were bank executives Tommy Elliott, Josh Barrick, Jim Tutt and Juliana Farmer, police said.
Of the nine injured in the shooting, the release from UofL Health said five patients sustained gunshot wounds. The statement did not detail the nature of the other injuries.
"There's only so many times you can walk into a room and tell someone they're not coming home tomorrow," Smith said Tuesday. "And it just breaks your heart. When you hear someone screaming 'mommy' or 'daddy,' it just becomes too hard day in and day out to be able to do that.
"My team is fantastic. They're their absolute professionals and they're wonderful. But sooner or later, it catches up to everybody."
Community vigil
The city will hold a vigil at 5 p.m. Wednesday at the Muhammad Ali Center to "pray for healing for those still receiving medical treatment, and work toward a more peaceful city."
Parking will be free for those attending.
"This is a very tough time for our city, and we were not meant to go through tough times alone," Mayor Craig Greenberg said in a news release. "If you wish, we're asking folks to gather together to share our strength, pray for those still fighting for their lives after Monday's shooting, remember all those touched by gun violence across our entire city and, together, begin working toward a safer future where we are truly preventing gun violence instead of constantly reacting to it."
Call for blood donations
The city said mass casualty events like Monday's shooting puts a strain on medical resources. Greenberg is asking the Louisville community members to donate blood. The public can donate through the Kentucky Blood Center click here or the American Red Cross click here.
Smith said Monday his team used at least 170 units of blood Monday. For perspective, the average blood donation per person is one unit.
"This tragedy illustrates that it's the blood that's already on hand and on the shelves that helps during an emergency," said Steve Cunanan, CEO of the American Red Cross.
