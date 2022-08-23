Gov. Andy Beshear traveled to Pikeville, Ky. to visit with volunteers at the Shelby Valley Elementary School where the Red Cross set up a command center to help coordinate response to the eastern Kentucky flooding. (Image courtesy Gov. Andy Beshear on Twitter). Aug. 2, 2022.
Several counties in eastern Kentucky were hit by devastating flooding from the end of July through the first week of August, 2022, that left 39 people dead as of Monday, Aug. 15, 2022.
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear announced Tuesday that he’s calling Kentucky's Republican-led legislature into a special session to take up a relief package for flood-ravaged eastern Kentucky.
The special session will begin at noon Wednesday, the governor said. The decision to reconvene lawmakers comes after discussions among lawmakers and Beshear's administration.
“We've had productive conversations — not bipartisan, but nonpartisan,” the governor said in a tweet. “We have now reached an agreement.”
We’ve had productive conversations – not bipartisan, but nonpartisan. We have now reached an agreement. Today I signed the call for a special session, which will begin tomorrow at noon. Together, we can provide the support and relief Eastern Kentucky needs. 2/2
The governor didn't immediately offer details of the relief package to be presented to lawmakers but said: “Together, we can provide the support and relief eastern Kentucky needs.”
Buildings and roads are flooded near Lost Creek, Ky., Thursday, July 28, 2022. Heavy rains have caused flash flooding and mudslides as storms pound parts of central Appalachia. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says it's some of the worst flooding in state history. (Ryan C. Hermens/Lexington Herald-Leader via AP)
IMAGES | Flooding leaves devastating damage in eastern Kentucky
Buildings and roads are flooded near Lost Creek, Ky., Thursday, July 28, 2022. Heavy rains have caused flash flooding and mudslides as storms pound parts of central Appalachia. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says it's some of the worst flooding in state history. (Ryan C. Hermens/Lexington Herald-Leader via AP)
Members of the local Mennonite community remove mud filled debris from homes following flooding at Ogden Hollar in Hindman, Ky., Saturday, July 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)
Volunteers from the local mennonite community carry tubfulls of debris from flood soaked houses for disposal at Ogden Hollar in Hindman, Ky., Saturday, July 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)
Teresa Reynolds sits exhausted as members of her community clean the debris from their flood ravaged homes in Ogden Hollar at Hindman, Ky., Saturday, July 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)
In a statement, Kentucky House Speaker Rep. David Osborne, R-Prospect, said after weeks of rescue and recovery efforts "it is time to move forward and begin rebuilding."
"The House has worked with our Eastern Kentucky members, local officials, the executive branch, members of the Senate, and other stakeholders to craft a plan and is prepared to take the necessary steps to help the people, communities, and schools impacted by the flooding begin the long process of doing so," Osborne continued. "The Governor has executed his constitutional authority to call us into special session so that we may execute ours.“
Historic flooding engulfed parts of eastern Kentucky late last month. The surging floodwaters destroyed homes and caused significant damage to roads, bridges and water systems.
The death toll from the devastating flooding remains at 39 across five of the impacted counties: eight in Breathitt, two in Clay, 19 in Knott, three in Letcher and seven in Perry.
On July 29, President Joe Biden declared a disaster in the region, which allowed for federal aid to help state and local recovery efforts.
For information about how to help flood victims in eastern Kentucky, click here.