FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear announced Tuesday that he’s calling Kentucky's Republican-led legislature into a special session to take up a relief package for flood-ravaged eastern Kentucky.

The special session will begin at noon Wednesday, the governor said. The decision to reconvene lawmakers comes after discussions among lawmakers and Beshear's administration.

“We've had productive conversations — not bipartisan, but nonpartisan,” the governor said in a tweet. “We have now reached an agreement.”

Beshear announced his intent to call the special session last Monday, saying both branches of government were in agreement for calling the session to help those impacted.

The governor didn't immediately offer details of the relief package to be presented to lawmakers but said: “Together, we can provide the support and relief eastern Kentucky needs.”

IMAGES | Flooding leaves devastating damage in eastern Kentucky

1 of 13

In a statement, Kentucky House Speaker Rep. David Osborne, R-Prospect, said after weeks of rescue and recovery efforts "it is time to move forward and begin rebuilding."

"The House has worked with our Eastern Kentucky members, local officials, the executive branch, members of the Senate, and other stakeholders to craft a plan and is prepared to take the necessary steps to help the people, communities, and schools impacted by the flooding begin the long process of doing so," Osborne continued. "The Governor has executed his constitutional authority to call us into special session so that we may execute ours.“

Historic flooding engulfed parts of eastern Kentucky late last month. The surging floodwaters destroyed homes and caused significant damage to roads, bridges and water systems.

The death toll from the devastating flooding remains at 39 across five of the impacted counties: eight in Breathitt, two in Clay, 19 in Knott, three in Letcher and seven in Perry. 

On July 29, President Joe Biden declared a disaster in the region, which allowed for federal aid to help state and local recovery efforts.

For information about how to help flood victims in eastern Kentucky, click here.

Related Stories:

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press and WDRB Media. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Tags