Roger Burdette in court 1-7-19

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The man accused of causing a crash that killed a detective with the Louisville Metro Police Department will stay in jail.

A judge denied 60-year-old Roger Burdette's request for home incarceration on Wednesday.

Police say Burdette was driving an MSD truck on Christmas Eve when he hit and killed Det. Deidre Mengedoht.

Police also say he admitted to taking several prescription drugs. He is charged with murder and DUI.

MSD says it is in the process of firing him.

The case now goes to a grand jury.

That's scheduled for the week of Feb. 4.

Related:

Copyright 2019 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

Tags