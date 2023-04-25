LMPD Officer Nickolas Wilt

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The city of Jeffersontown is scheduled to hold a prayer vigil Tuesday night for Louisville Metro Police Officer Nickolas Wilt.

It's set to begin at 7 p.m. in front of the Jeffersontown Seniors Center on Bluebird Lane, just off Watterson Trail, next to the Jeffersontown Library. 

The vigil will focus on prayers for the safe recovery of Wilt, who remains in critical condition after he was shot in the head during the April 10 mass shooting at Old National Bank in downtown Louisville.

Anyone is welcome to attend the prayer vigil.

