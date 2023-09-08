LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Lane closures are scheduled on the Sherman Minton Bridge this weekend.
The right lane of Interstate 64 West, on the top deck of the bridge, heading into Indiana will close at 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8.
During the closure, there will be one lane open on the bottom deck of the bridge going from Louisville to New Albany.
The lane will be closed while crews pour concrete on the top deck.
The lane is expected to reopen around 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9.
Drivers won't be able to access the New Albany exit ramp, Exit 123, during the closure.
Officials encourage drivers to find alternate routes where possible and to expect delays.
The construction work is part of the ongoing Sherman Minton Renewal Project, which is aimed at painting and rehabilitating the now 60-year-old bridge. The project is anticipated to give the bridge up to 30 more years of life.
As for a timeline for the completion of the project, leaders said most major work is expected to be completed by early next year, barring any delays. To look at the estimated construction timeline, click here.
For more information about the project and to sign up for updates, click here.
