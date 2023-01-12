LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Richard Allen, the man accused in the murders of two teenage girls in Delphi, Indiana, in Feb. 2017, is scheduled to appear in court on Friday.
Allen is charged in connection with the deaths of Abby Williams and Libby German. Their bodies were found on Feb. 14, 2017, in a rugged, heavily wooded area near a trail just outside of Delphi, Indiana, one day after a relative dropped them off.
The case garnered national attention and Allen was arrested on Oct. 31 of last year, after investigators say Allen was tied to an unspent .40 caliber round found near one of the bodies.
Several issues are expected to be discussed during Allen's Friday appearance. A special report by Matt Adams of FOX 59 outlines some of the topics:
Will Richard Allen appear in court?
Allen is expected to appear in person at the hearing in Carroll Circuit Court on Friday.
What issues will the judge consider on Friday?
Judge Fran Gull will consider arguments on four issues: a gag order, a change of venue, a broad discovery request from the defense and another defense request for additional funding for investigators.
What is the status of the gag order?
Carroll County Prosecutor Nick McLeland filed a motion for a gag order during the Nov. 22 hearing. Gull didn't immediately rule on the motion, although she eventually approved a preliminary gag order that barred anyone associated with the case from talking about it until the Jan. 13 hearing.
It went into effect on Dec. 2.
The gag order bars anyone associated with the case, including Allen, his defense attorneys, prosecutors, family members, court staff and law enforcement, from making "extra-judicial statements" to the public. It came after Allen's attorneys issued a press release speaking out against the evidence cited in the probable cause affidavit released at the end of November.
What is the status of the change of venue request?
Allen's defense team has requested a change of venue request, which, if granted, would move the trial away from Carroll County.
Citing "extensive media attention," and the "highly publicized" nature of the case, Allen's attorneys point out that the case received extensive local, statewide and national coverage.
They are asking the judge to move the case at least 150 miles away from Carroll County to avoid a tainted jury pool. They argue that Delphi's relatively small size -- at about 3,000 residents -- would make it difficult to find an impartial jury.
What is the status of the discovery request?
On Dec. 30, Allen's attorneys filed a discovery request asking for a trove of information related to the investigation.
The lengthy "Supplemental Motion for Discovery and Request for Rule 404 and Rule 405 Evidence" is asking for the names and addresses of all witnesses involved in the case, including recorded of transcribed statements. Allen's attorneys also want the names and addresses of individuals who may have knowledge of the case but aren't being called as witnesses by the state.
The motion includes 29 components -- everything from phone records and cell phone location data to written reports and witness accounts connected to the case, along with any investigatory information obtained by law enforcement.
What is the status of the request to fund investigators?
Allen's attorneys requested additional funding for investigators as they work to prepare the defense case for their client. In court documents filed in December, his attorneys said he couldn't afford the costs of representation and associated expenses.
They're seeking money to pay for expert witnesses, transcript fees and investigator costs. The attorneys asked that their hearing and associated filings be kept under seal, arguing that revealing the information in public could jeopardize their case.
The judge granted the request to keep motions and hearings associated with public funds sealed.
The hearings are scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 13, in Carroll County Circuit Court.
Allen has been held without bond since his arrest. His attorneys asked for a bail hearing, saying they read the probable cause affidavit and found no evidence of proof or strong "presumption" of guilt. They're asking Allen to be "released on his own recognizance" or to have a "reasonable bail."
Gull approved the hearing request, which is now scheduled for Feb. 17.
