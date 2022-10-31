LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After five years, police made an arrest on Monday in the killing of two teens from Delphi.
The announcement of Richard Allen's arrest stirred up a lot of emotions for the families of the girls and the Delphi community.
This is what the families have been waiting for. FOX59 talked with them on Monday and they say this is still far from being over.
The grandparents of Libby German said Monday this didn't feel like how they thought it would.
"I've always said that I would be screaming at the rooftops but we're not, we're not," Becky Patty said. "It's sad."
They're sad because their lives for five and a half years were consumed by the search for the killer.
"We are all just kind of feeling our way and figuring out what our purpose is now," Becky Patty said.
But now they're facing the harsh reality that Allen was living amongst them the whole time.
Patty says Allen was the man who printed off pictures for her granddaughter's funeral.
CVS confirmed that Allen was an employee at the Delphi store and state records show he was a licensed pharmacy technician.
“I don’t know the gentleman personally at all so I’ve probably seen him,” Mike Patty, Libby’s grandpa, said. “It’s a small county, but definitely I don’t know him.”
The Patty's say now that they have their guy, the hard part begins.
They don't just want an arrest but a conviction.
“I just know that there’s another job and another hill for us to climb ahead of us but we are up for the challenge,” Mike said. “We’re gonna keep after it.”
