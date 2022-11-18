LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Officials in Carroll County are trying to figure out how to handle the expected rush of media and onlookers ahead of the first public hearing for Delphi, Indiana, murder suspect, Richard Allen.
The hearing is scheduled for next Tuesday, Nov. 22, at the county courthouse in downtown Delphi, where a judge will determine if sealed court records about Allen's arrest will remain out of the public eye. The records have been under court seal at the request of Carroll County Prosecutor Nick McLeland.
Allen may attend the hearing in person now that he is represented by two court-appointed attorneys, who were announced Monday. Fox59 News in Indianapolis reported Friday that the special judge overseeing the case, Allen Superior Court Judge Fran Gull, wants Allen to appear in person at the hearing.
Online court records indicated Bradley Rozzi of Logansport will be the lead attorney for Allen and Andrew Baldwin of Franklin will be co-counsel.
Allen requested a public defender in a letter to Carroll Circuit Court last week, saying both he and his wife can no longer work.
Allen, 50, of Delphi, is charged with two counts of murder in the slayings of Libby German, 14, and Abby Williams, 13, on Feb. 13, 2017, outside the north central Indiana city.
The deaths were ruled a double homicide, but police have never disclosed how they died or described what evidence they gathered. A relative had dropped them off at a hiking trail near the Monon High Bridge just outside their hometown of Delphi, about 60 miles (97 kilometers) northwest of Indianapolis. Their bodies were found the next day, Feb. 14, 2017, in a rugged, heavily wooded area near the trail.
Indiana State Police arrested Allen on Oct. 26. They announced his arrest Oct. 31.
In his request for a public defender, Allen wrote that his wife had stopped working for “her personal safety.”
“At my initial hearing on Oct. 28, 2022, I asked to find representation for myself,” Allen wrote in the letter that was postmarked Nov. 7. “However, at the time I had no clue how expensive it would be just to talk to someone.
“I also did not realize what my wife and I’s immediate financial situation was going to be,” he wrote. “We have both been forced to immediately abandon employment, myself due to incarceration and my wife for her personal safety.”
Allen did not elaborate on the threats to her safety.
Allen Superior Court Judge Fran Gull was appointed as special judge in the case after Carroll County Circuit Court Judge Benjamin Diener recused himself from the case, citing personal safety concerns.
Gull said court proceedings for Allen will remain in Carroll County. The judge is also keeping Allen's previously set public access hearing for Nov. 22.
At the time of his arrest, the families of German and Williams said Allen, who worked at the local CVS, had printed off photos for the girls' funeral.
Allen is being held on $20 million bond, online court records show.
