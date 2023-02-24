LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The former owner of Wildlife In Need (WIN), a now-closed zoo in Charlestown, Indiana, has lost another appeal.
The Indiana Court of Appeals ruled Feb. 23 that Timothy Stark is personally liable for misappropriated funds and assets.
Stark, who appeared in the Netflix series "The Tiger King," was accused of using the nonprofit's money to pay personal bills like property taxes and credit cards. According to the courts, nonprofits must use donations for their intended use and not misrepresent their actions to donors.
Stark's legal troubles have been mounting.
In September 2020, the state removed about 161 animals from WIN and sent them to the Indianapolis zoo. At about the same time, WIN's board of directors terminated the nonprofit. The property was sold in an auction in 2021.
In May 2022, a Marion County Court issued an order of the distribution of WIN's assets to the State of Indiana and Indianapolis Zoo.
"The Attorney General, Animal Receiver, and Corporate Receiver have gone to extraordinary lengths to perform their duties under this Court's Orders and Indiana law, Judge Dreyer said. "Due to their efforts, the animals rescued from the conditions at WIN that would have not survived and/or would have continued to be subject to abuse and neglect without the intervention of the Attorney General and Animal Receiver, are now living healthy and enriched lives."
