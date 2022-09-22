LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An internal investigation is underway after an inmate died at Louisville Metro Corrections early Thursday morning. 

According to a news release from Maj. Darrell Goodlett, it happened around 3:10 a.m. on Sept. 22. That's when Corrections officers discovered an inmate "had attempted suicide by hanging." Officers immediately began life-saving measures and called for assistance.

Corrections medical staff responded and administered first aid until emergency services arrived and took over care. "Despite the hard work of responding corrections officers, medical staff, and emergency medical services, the individual was pronounced deceased," Goodlett said in the release.

Louisville Metro Corrections Director Jerry Collins has activated the Metro Corrections Peer Support Team and is making sure mental health services are available for other inmates.

Director Collins has initiated an internal investigation by the Metro Corrections Professional Standards Unit. Louisville Metro Police Public Integrity Unit is also investigating.

"I am saddened by this loss of life. Our goal at Corrections is to ensure the safety of every individual entrusted to our care. We will refocus and continue to promote wellness for the incarcerated population and the correctional staff."

Another inmate died in August, several days after being found unresponsive.

Related Stories:

Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.