LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Lawyers said they are not ready to move forward with the murder trial of Richard Allen. 

Allen was scheduled to be in court on Friday for a bail hearing, but his lawyers asked for it to be postponed. Lawyers said they need extra time to look at all the evidence. They first filed the motion to postpone on Feb. 7, and the judge and prosecutors signed off on that request. 

According to a story on  FOX 59, all parties will meet remotely on Friday, Feb. 17 at 1:30 p.m. to figure out future dates.

Defense lawyers also asked for a delay in Allen's murder trial that is scheduled next month.

Allen is accused of killing Abby Williams and Libby German in Delphi, Indiana, in 2017. This week marks six years since the girls' bodies were found.

