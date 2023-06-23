Richard Allen Mug shot over background

The special judge assigned to the trial of Richard Allen, the man accused of killing two teenage girls in Dephi, Indiana, may release sealed documents in the case online as early as next week.

Allen is charged with the murders of teen girls Abby Williams and Libby German, whose bodies were found near the Monon High Bridge in Carroll County, Indiana, in 2017.

According to a report by Russ McQuaid of FOX 59, the Office of Allen County Superior Judge Frances Gull indicated that the special judge may do so, making it possible for the general public to examine the documents.

Last week, Judge Gull said she expected the sealed documents, motions and orders would be released this week, but a officials have to review more than 130 court filings, and that has apparently taken longer than expected.

According to the FOX 59 report, that information could include an unredacted Probable Cause Affidavit, search warrant and search warrant return, motions regarding Allen's pre-trial incarceration, his mental health history, examinations and evidentiary challenges.

That order to unseal came about after Kevin Greenlee, an attorney and a podcaster for "The Murder Sheet," filed a request.

On Thursday, the judge issued two orders. One required the state to release all of Allen's mental health records to his defense team.

The other continues a hearing on the defense counsel's motion to suppress evidence. Specifically, that evidence is believed to be a bullet found at the crime scene that allegedly links Allen to the Killings of Williams and German. That order also takes under advisement Allen's motion to modify his pretrial incarceration at the state's Westville Correctional Facility and notes that the Department of Correction has halted its filming of Allen's meetings with his attorneys inside the prison.

Allen's trial is currently scheduled for January.

