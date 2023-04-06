DELPHI, Ind. (AP) — Attorneys for a man charged with killing two northern Indiana teenage girls filed an emergency court motion Wednesday seeking to move him from a prison where they claim his condition is deteriorating.
The emergency request filed by Richard Matthew Allen’s lawyers in Carroll Circuit Court cited “dramatic change in Mr. Allen’s condition, including his change in demeanor, change in appearance and change in his overall mental status.”
His defense team compared his treatment to that of a prisoner of war, saying he sleeps on a pad on a concrete floor, hasn't received visits from his wife or family for the past five months, is allowed to shower only once or twice per week and is forced to wear the same clothes for “days and days on end, all of which are soiled, stained, tattered and torn.”
The Delphi man has been held at the maximum-security Westville Correctional Facility since November.
Allen was arrested Oct. 28 and charged with two counts of murder in the killings of Liberty German, 14, and Abigail Williams, 13, on Feb. 13, 2017. Their bodies were found near the Monon High Bridge in Delphi. Police have labeled their deaths as homicides but have not revealed how they died. Allen has maintained his innocence.
His attorneys argued in the motion that Allen can only make calls to family members through a tablet, which is monitored by prison officials. They also claim that they were denied access to inspect his cell block and living circumstances.
Indiana Department of Correction spokesperson Annier Goeller said the agency cannot comment on the claims by Allen’s attorneys because of a gag order in the case.
Carroll County Sheriff Tobe Leazenby requested Allen to be lodged in the Indiana Department of Correction for his own safety.
The special judge in the case has scheduled a June 15 hearing on a defense request to allow Allen to be released on bail.
Related Stories:
- Indiana man targeted by investigators in Delphi murders case to plead guilty to unrelated charges
- 6 reasons why the prosecutor in Delphi murder case wanted court documents sealed
- Bail hearing for Delphi murder suspect Richard Allen postponed
- Lawyers for Delphi murder suspect ask for delay in upcoming bail hearing
- Indiana prosecutors argue against bond for Delphi murder suspect
- Jurors in trial of man accused of Delphi murders to come from Allen County, Indiana
- Judge rules that Delphi murders trial won't be moved, but jurors to be drawn from other county
- What to expect when Richard Allen, the Delphi murders suspect, appears in court on Friday
- Citing media attention, attorneys for Delphi murder suspect request that trial be moved
- Officials preparing for massive interest in Delphi murder suspect's first public hearing
- Attorneys appointed for man charged with killing 2 girls in Delphi, Indiana
- Man accused of killing 2 girls in Delphi, Indiana, asks for public defender
- Judge recuses himself from case of murdered Delphi, Indiana, girls
- Family says suspect in Delphi murders printed off photos for girls' funeral
- Arrest made in 2017 murders of 2 teens in Delphi, Indiana
- TIMELINE | Major development in 2017 murders of 2 Delphi, Indiana teens expected Monday
- Police expected to announce arrest soon in 2017 murders of 2 Delphi, Indiana teens
- ISP searching Wabash River in connection with Delphi murders
- Judge unseals documents in child porn case against man linked to murdered Delphi girls
- Search warrant reveals Delphi murder suspect may have taken souvenir, 'staged' scene
- Family confirms new information in murder case of young girls in Delphi, Indiana
- Indiana State Police expands search for online evidence in murder of young girls in Delphi
- As anniversary of Delphi murders nears, police request info from anyone who interacted with social media profile
- Developments in Delphi murder investigation give family hope for an arrest
- Court documents link Indiana man to social media in Delphi murder investigation
- Indiana police searching for information on internet profile in connection to murder of Delphi girls
- Investigators looking into potential new lead in murder of 2 Indiana girls
- 'We will not stop': ISP releases new suspect sketch, video in Delphi murder investigation
- 'Person of interest' in Delphi murder case brought back to Indiana
- Relatives of Delphi teen murdered while hiking have faith case will be solved
- Police say they have new audio from man who's believed to have killed 2 girls in Delphi, Indiana
- Mother of teen killed on hiking trail in Delphi, Indiana speaks out
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.