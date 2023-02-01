LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Carroll County prosecutors do not want Richard Allen to bond out of jail.

Allen is accused of killing two teen girls in Delphi, Indiana. He is set to stand trial for the 2017 murders of Abby Williams and Libby German. Their bodies were found on Feb. 14, 2017, in a rugged, heavily wooded area near a trail just outside of Delphi, one day after a relative dropped them off. 

According to a report by FOX 59, a bail hearing for Allen has been scheduled for Feb. 17. Prosecutors want him to remain in custody without bond.

Carroll County Prosecutor Nicholas McLeland filed the state's response to Allen's petition for bail on Jan. 31.

McLeland argues that the evidence against Allen, "adds up to strong and evident proof of guilt" that he murdered German and Williams, and posits that, "the crime of murder is not bailable" if the state provides enough evidence to prove that he is guilty.

In November, the court unsealed a redacted probable cause affidavit breaking down some of the state's key evidence in the case, including lab analysis that found an unspent bullet discovered near the bodies of German and Williams had cycled through a .40 caliber pistol found at Allen's home.

Allen's defense team originally filed the bail hearing request on Nov. 21, 2022, arguing there was a lack of strong evidence to keep Allen behind bars before the trial.

Judge Frances Gull will hear arguments from both the defense and the state during a bail hearing on Feb. 17.

Allen's trial has been scheduled for late March, but Judge Gull indicated that it is unlikely to begin on time. FOX 59 reported last month that jurors will be brought in from Allen County, Indiana, after the judge ruled that it would be "difficult if not impossible" to find jurors from Carroll County that were not tied to the case, Allen, or the victims in any way.

