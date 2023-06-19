Louisville Strong-Nick Wilt coins-Louisville Metro Police Foundation.jpg

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Foundation is raising money while also honoring an LMPD officer still recovering after being shot in the head while responding to a mass shooting in April.

Officer Nick Wilt was one of first officers to respond to the shooting at Old National Bank on April 10, his fourth-ever shift on the force. He was shot in the head and rushed to University of Louisville Hospital for brain surgery. He remained in critical condition since and battled pneumonia at one point before he was able to be taken off a ventilator.

He was moved to Frazier Rehab on May 10, where has shown "remarkable improvement" through various therapies.

To honor Wilt, while also raising money for its "Officer in Distress" fund the Louisville Metro Police Foundation is offering "Louisville Strong" coins with donations of $25.

To donate for a coin, click here. The police foundation asks anyone donating to include their address in the notes.

Donations can also be sent through the foundation's website by clicking here and selecting "Officer/Member-in-Distress," or through Venmo to Louisvillemetro-policefoundati.

The foundation is still raising money for Wilt and his family. To donate, click here and select the Nickolas Wilt fund.

This Wednesday, June 21, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., the foundation is partnering with Shack in the Back BBQ to host a "Dunk a Cop" benefit for Wilt and his family. For more information, click here.

The five Old National Bank employees killed in the shooting were: Joshua Barrick, 40, a senior vice president; Deana Eckert, 57, an executive administrative officer; Tommy Elliott, 63, also a senior vice president; Juliana Farmer, 45, a loan analyst; and Jim Tutt Jr., 64, a commercial real estate market executive.

