BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- The only suspect named in the disappearance of Crystal Rogers is trying to open a day care in Bardstown.
Documents show Brooks Houck filed for a permit application on Aug. 17 with Nelson County Planning and Zoning on the former People's Church building he owns at 114 Wildcat Lane. He wants to change the building's use from church to day care.
However, the location sits across the street from the storage business owned by Rogers' mother, Sherry Ballard. She calls the day care plans "absurd and unusual" and believes it is no coincidence.
"I think it's taunting for me," she said Tuesday. "Am I comfortable with him being across the street form me? Of course, I am not.
"No. 1, I'm shocked that someone that's a main suspect in a disappearance of a mother can even try to open a day care. I would be totally shocked if anyone sent their kids to that day care. I cannot imagine that happening."
A petition at the local Liberty Tax was started by Don Thrasher to prevent Houck from opening a day care.
"We need to bring it to peoples attention and formally ask the Kentucky Division of Regulated Childcare to withhold any licensing, because I believe he has questionable character," Thrasher said.
Ballard worries that some people may be afraid to sign the petition but said she'll always keep fighting for her daughter.
"It seems like it just keeps coming, you know?" Ballard said. "I don't get a break but I'm going to see this to the end."
Houck hasn't responded to requests for comment.
Rogers was last seen on July 3, 2015. The next day, her car was found on the side of the Bluegrass Parkway with her purse, phone and keys still inside. But there was no sign of the mother of five.
Houck, who had been Rogers' boyfriend, was named as a suspect three months after she disappeared. He remains the only suspect in the case, but has never been charged.
Ballard has publicly and continually said that she believes Houck killed her daughter and she has been involved in a long custody battle for the right to visit her grandson, who is the son shared by her missing daughter and Houck.
Rogers has four other children, but have no relation to Houck.
The FBI took over the investigation into Rogers' disappearance in 2020. Since then, the agency has executed several search warrants for properties the Houcks own in Bardstown. On Oct. 24, the FBI wrapped-up a five day search of the family's farm. Evidence collected during the search was sent to the agency's lab in Quantico, Virginia.
The FBI is also still investigating the death of Rogers' father, Tommy Ballard, who was shot and killed in 2016 while hunting on his own property more than a year after Rogers went missing.
